Cynthia Ann Hefner DealFebruary 12, 1956 - September 26, 2021Cynthia Ann Hefner Deal, 65, of Taylorsville, passed away, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, following a rapid decline in health at Atrium Health of Charlotte.Born Feb. 12, 1956, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Jack Bernard Hefner and Alma Jo Shook Hefner.Cynthia worked at the Lutheran Home during high school and retired from Century Furniture. She had a passion for gardening and beautifying her home and was a great mother and fun friend.In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Wade Deal.Cynthia is survived by a daughter, Audrey Jo Deal of Bay Minette, Ala., and boyfriend, Josh Brooks; sister, Jean Hefner Clark and husband, Lynn, of Conover; brother, Darrell Hefner of Hickory; a granddog Rowdy; and several close friends.No services will be held.