Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Cynthia Ann Hefner Deal
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
Cynthia Ann Hefner Deal

February 12, 1956 - September 26, 2021

Cynthia Ann Hefner Deal, 65, of Taylorsville, passed away, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, following a rapid decline in health at Atrium Health of Charlotte.

Born Feb. 12, 1956, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Jack Bernard Hefner and Alma Jo Shook Hefner.

Cynthia worked at the Lutheran Home during high school and retired from Century Furniture. She had a passion for gardening and beautifying her home and was a great mother and fun friend.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Wade Deal.

Cynthia is survived by a daughter, Audrey Jo Deal of Bay Minette, Ala., and boyfriend, Josh Brooks; sister, Jean Hefner Clark and husband, Lynn, of Conover; brother, Darrell Hefner of Hickory; a granddog Rowdy; and several close friends.

No services will be held.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.