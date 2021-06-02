Menu
Cynthia Phyllis Kyriacou
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC
Cynthia Phyllis (Lee) Kyriacou

May 25, 1948 - May 30, 2021

Cynthia Phyllis (Lee) Kyriacou, 73, passed Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory.

Cynthia was born May 25, 1948, in Springfield, Mass., to the late Walter and Phyllis Lee.

In her 20s, following her love of music, she taught ballet and tap dancing. In her 30s, she worked as a contractor for the Westfield Penny Saver. Later, she worked for the Art Department at Westfield State University. In 2000, she moved to North Carolina with her husband, where she devoted her spare time between her grandchildren and her dogs.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Philip Kyriacou; brother-in-law, George Kyriacou and his wife, Ann Kyriacou; stepdaughter, Melissa (Kyriacou) Blais and her husband, Ted Blais, of Southampton, Mass.; daughter, Stacy Lee Collins and her husband, Cliff Collins, of Vale; sons, Steven Lee and his wife, Yvette (Diaz) Lee, of Daytona Beach, Fla., and Jason Kyriacou and his wife, Christy Kyriacou, of Westfield, Mass.; granddaughter, Tiffany (Lee) Shives and her husband, James Shives; grandson, Matthew Gagnon; granddaughters, Madison Lee Collins and grandson-in-law, Jonathan Barnett, and Megan Kyriacou; grandson, Zachary Kyriacou; and two great-granddaughters, Mackenzy and Harper.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to The American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 11796, Charlotte, NC 28220.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
2 Entries
Phil, Dave and I are so sorry to hear about Cindy. You and your family are in our prayers.
Debbie Barrier (McClellan)
Other
June 2, 2021
She could always make us smile. Everyone will think of her laugh forever and will be missed by all. Love DW
Dick warga
Friend
June 2, 2021
