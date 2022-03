Dail DunfordDail Dunford died Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Hickory, from complications of a stroke. She is survived by her daughters, Lisa McKinney, Chere Dunford and Tina Asbury, all of North Carolina. The graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 6, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Thompson Valley, Va.Peery & St. Clair Funeral Home of Tazewell, VA