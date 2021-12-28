Menu
Dalton Blake Smith
1996 - 2021
BORN
1996
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 Nc Hwy 16
Newton, NC
Dalton Blake Smith

May 10, 1996 - December 22, 2021

Dalton Blake Smith, 25, of Catawba passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021.

He was born May 10, 1996, in Catawba County, to William Smith Jr. and Susy Laffon Smith of Catawba. Blake was a 2014 graduate of St. Stephens High School, in Hickory, and employed in the automotive industry where he worked as a body technician. He had a love of cars, especially his Mustangs and a passion for skateboarding when he was younger. Blake loved his family, especially his two nieces, Tessa and Karleigh.

Those left to cherish his memory are his parents, William "Billy" Smith Jr. and Susy Laffon Smith of Catawba; brother, Joshua "Drew" Isenhour and wife, La'Meisha, of Conover; paternal grandparents, William and Dianne Smith of Longs, S.C.; maternal grandparents, Howard and Thetta Laffon of Conover; favorite nieces, Tessa Isenhour and Karleigh Isenhour.

A memorial service to celebrate Blake's life will be held Wednesday, Dec. 29, at 3:30 p.m., in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service, 7878 NC Hwy 16, in Newton. The Rev. Dr. Ed Yount will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Memorial service
3:30p.m.
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 Nc Hwy 16, Newton, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
Thetta and Howard, I am so sorry to learn of the death of your grandson, gone too soon. May your special memories carry you through the days ahead. Prayers of comfort and peace for you and your family.
Linda and Ken
December 28, 2021
