Dalton Blake SmithMay 10, 1996 - December 22, 2021Dalton Blake Smith, 25, of Catawba passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021.He was born May 10, 1996, in Catawba County, to William Smith Jr. and Susy Laffon Smith of Catawba. Blake was a 2014 graduate of St. Stephens High School, in Hickory, and employed in the automotive industry where he worked as a body technician. He had a love of cars, especially his Mustangs and a passion for skateboarding when he was younger. Blake loved his family, especially his two nieces, Tessa and Karleigh.Those left to cherish his memory are his parents, William "Billy" Smith Jr. and Susy Laffon Smith of Catawba; brother, Joshua "Drew" Isenhour and wife, La'Meisha, of Conover; paternal grandparents, William and Dianne Smith of Longs, S.C.; maternal grandparents, Howard and Thetta Laffon of Conover; favorite nieces, Tessa Isenhour and Karleigh Isenhour.A memorial service to celebrate Blake's life will be held Wednesday, Dec. 29, at 3:30 p.m., in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service, 7878 NC Hwy 16, in Newton. The Rev. Dr. Ed Yount will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service.