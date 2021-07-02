Daniel "Danny" Lee Chrisman
December 24, 1969 - June 30, 2021
Mr. Daniel "Danny" Lee Chrisman, 51, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at his home, following a courageous battle with Glioblastoma.
Danny was born Dec. 24, 1969, in Los Angeles, Calif., to Carole Chrisman. He was a hard worker, perfectionist, and always determined to overcome any obstacle that was placed in front of him. He loved his life, his truck, and all of his accomplishments throughout his life. Danny was a warrior and fought brain cancer for almost four years. His fight with cancer and his will to live became an inspiration for many.
In addition to his mother, Carole Chrisman, of Nashua, N.H., he is survived by his loving companion of 17 years, Teresa Jardon of Hickory; brothers, Joe Chrisman and Matt Chrisman of Nashua, N.H.; two stepchildren, Zachary Jardon of Hickory, and Bailey Jardon of Connelly Springs; he was the "dog dad," to Bella, Max, and Jagger.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, July 3, at 12 p.m., in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese. The family will receive friends Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.www.heritagefuneralservices.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jul. 2, 2021.