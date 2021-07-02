Our thoughts and Prayers are with you and your family.



I'm deeply sorry for the loss Danny. You are in my thoughts and prayers



I was so saddened to hear of Danny's passing. He was a truly special man and will be sorely missed. You have our deepest sympathy



My heartfelt condolences. Danny was an incredible man and he has left us far too soon



You have my sincere condolences, and I will keep you close in my thoughts and prayers in the coming weeks. Stay strong



Please accept my deepest sympathies over the death of Danny. He was a wonderful man



Please know that you have our deepest sympathy for the loss of Danny. I know it will do little to help but you are in our thoughts during this tragic time

Vernon & Pamela Richards Coworker July 1, 2021