Daniel Lee "Danny" Chrisman
1969 - 2021
BORN
1969
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Daniel "Danny" Lee Chrisman

December 24, 1969 - June 30, 2021

Mr. Daniel "Danny" Lee Chrisman, 51, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at his home, following a courageous battle with Glioblastoma.

Danny was born Dec. 24, 1969, in Los Angeles, Calif., to Carole Chrisman. He was a hard worker, perfectionist, and always determined to overcome any obstacle that was placed in front of him. He loved his life, his truck, and all of his accomplishments throughout his life. Danny was a warrior and fought brain cancer for almost four years. His fight with cancer and his will to live became an inspiration for many.

In addition to his mother, Carole Chrisman, of Nashua, N.H., he is survived by his loving companion of 17 years, Teresa Jardon of Hickory; brothers, Joe Chrisman and Matt Chrisman of Nashua, N.H.; two stepchildren, Zachary Jardon of Hickory, and Bailey Jardon of Connelly Springs; he was the "dog dad," to Bella, Max, and Jagger.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, July 3, at 12 p.m., in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese. The family will receive friends Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jul. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
3
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, NC
Jul
3
Service
12:00p.m.
Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dan was a wonderful man and a joy to be around. He will truly be missed. His great attitude is an inspiration to many of us.
Mac Winget
Acquaintance
July 7, 2021
Teresa, Carole, Joe and Matt- Danny was such a great guy and fought this so bravely and admirably. You are all in our thoughts and prayers.
Kim, Tony and Betty Pelletier / Giovannitti
Friend
July 3, 2021
I was saddened to hear the news. Please know that I am praying for you and your family.
Ron Parrish
Friend
July 3, 2021
Prayers for your family
Jackie Huggins
Acquaintance
July 2, 2021
Our thoughts and Prayers are with you and your family.

I'm deeply sorry for the loss Danny. You are in my thoughts and prayers

I was so saddened to hear of Danny's passing. He was a truly special man and will be sorely missed. You have our deepest sympathy

My heartfelt condolences. Danny was an incredible man and he has left us far too soon

You have my sincere condolences, and I will keep you close in my thoughts and prayers in the coming weeks. Stay strong

Please accept my deepest sympathies over the death of Danny. He was a wonderful man

Please know that you have our deepest sympathy for the loss of Danny. I know it will do little to help but you are in our thoughts during this tragic time
Vernon & Pamela Richards
Coworker
July 1, 2021
