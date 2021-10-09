Dannie HoagDecember 18, 1972 - October 7, 2021Dannie Ray Hoag, 48, of Maiden, passed away Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at his residence.Born Dec. 18, 1972, in Erie County, Pa., he was the son of Doris Haines Hoag and the late Merle Eugene Hoag. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by brother-in-law, Ronnie Killian; and canine, Sara.Left to cherish his memory are spouse of 22 years, Amanda Burke of the home; mother, Doris H. Hoag of Maiden; two daughters, LeAnn Dowell and husband, Troy, of Yadkinville, and Shannon Greene and husband, Damon, of Hildebran; brother, Dennie "Roo" Hoag and Billie Shepard of Hickory; sister, Tammie Killian of Hickory; sister-in-law, Susan Greene of Maiden; five grandchildren, Andrew Munn; Garrett Munn; Betsy Arrigo; Kaydence Greene, and John Greene; numerous nieces and nephews; canine companion; Henry; and five cats.The family would like to say "thank you" to special caregivers, Cassandra Christian and Laya Goodson.A memorial service will be held Sunday, Oct. 17, at 3 p.m., at Burke Mortuary Chapel in Maiden, with Chaplain John Robbins officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:45 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service.Memorials may be made to Hospice of Lincoln County, 900 Dontia Dr., Lincolnton, NC 28092.Burke Mortuary of Maiden