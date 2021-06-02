Menu
Darien Davis
1968 - 2021
BORN
1968
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 Nc Hwy 16
Newton, NC
Darien Davis

November 4, 1968 - May 29, 2021

Mr. Darien Michael Davis, 52, a resident of Thomasville, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, at the Hospice Home at High Point.

He was born Nov. 4, 1968, in Hickory, to William Michael Davis and Janice Huffman Perry. Darien was a graduate of Thomasville High School in Thomasville. He worked many years as a truck driver for Cargo Transporters in Claremont. Darien had a love for spending time outdoors, tinkering with his cars or rebuilding computers. There wasn't much he couldn't do or fix. Darien had a love for his family; he loved his mom and spending time with her, and loved spending quality time with his dad, fixing cars and working on projects. He was a friend to all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James Robert Davis and wife, Eleanor, and Marshal Huffman and wife, Evelyn.

Surviving are his wife, Debra Hutchens Davis of the home; mother, Janice Huffman Perry of Thomasville; father, William "Mike" Davis (Patsy) of Hickory; three sisters, Lisa Cranford (Benjy) of Lexington, Ashley Peace (Darrell) of Archdale, and Carrie Brune (Eric) of Atlanta; two stepsisters, Cindy Crawley (Barry) of Morganton and Sherry Oldham (Terry) of Conover; nieces and nephews, Haley Logan (Isaac), Hannah Cranford, Zachary Terwilliger, Alexis Terwilliger, Wyatt Brune, Elizabeth Brune, and Anna Katheryn Brune; great-nieces and -nephews, Mia, Vivian, and Cole Logan; stepnephews, Shelby Crawley (Emily) and Jordan Crawley; two aunts, Betty Gouch (John) and Peggy Canterbury; two uncles, Earl Huffman (Jan) and Kenneth Huffman; and three fur-babies, Abby, Bear-Bear, and Chloe.

A memorial service honoring Darien's life will be held Saturday, June 5, at 11 a.m., at St. Paul's Reformed Church, 3562 Startown Rd., Newton NC. Pastor Rob Helton will officiate. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Paul's Reformed Church Music Program, 3562 Startown Rd., Newton, NC 28658.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
St. Paul's Reformed Church
3562 Startown Rd., Newton, NC
Bennett Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
I´m going to miss you so much bro! Can´t imagine doing this without you. You were not only my brother but my best friend. Fly high my angel
Ashley
June 3, 2021
