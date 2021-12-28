David Powell ChildersOctober 30, 1944 - December 21, 2021David Powell Childers, 77, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Frye Regional Medical Center.He was born Oct. 30, 1944, to the late Grover Childers and Thelma Sipe Childers, in Catawba County. David was part-owner of Industrial Control Inc. and he was a life-time member of the Hickory Elks Lodge.Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Frank Childers; and sister, Kim Leigh Childers.Survivors include his daughter, Dana Pope and husband, Michael, of Hickory; son, David Brian Childers of Huntersville; granddaughter, Haley Throneburg of Hickory; grandson, Dalton Pope of Sylva; sisters, Glenda Martin of Hickory, Katie Childers of Bethlehem, Jewell Coulter of Conover, Lora Childers of Hickory, Ruie Jones and husband, Adrian, of Hickory, Cheryl Sigmon of Conover, Tinita Stoker and husband, Scott, of Hickory; brothers, Tony Childers and wife, Sherlene, of Hickory and Kevin Childers of Hickory; and numerous nieces and nephews.A celebration of life will be held Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Hickory Funeral Home, with the Rev. Dr. Gaven Mize officiating.Memorial gifts may be made to the Hickory Elks Lodge, 356 Main Ave. NW, Hickory, NC 28601.Hickory Funeral Home