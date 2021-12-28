Menu
Hickory Daily Record
David Powell Childers
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE
Hickory, NC
David Powell Childers

October 30, 1944 - December 21, 2021

David Powell Childers, 77, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Frye Regional Medical Center.

He was born Oct. 30, 1944, to the late Grover Childers and Thelma Sipe Childers, in Catawba County. David was part-owner of Industrial Control Inc. and he was a life-time member of the Hickory Elks Lodge.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Frank Childers; and sister, Kim Leigh Childers.

Survivors include his daughter, Dana Pope and husband, Michael, of Hickory; son, David Brian Childers of Huntersville; granddaughter, Haley Throneburg of Hickory; grandson, Dalton Pope of Sylva; sisters, Glenda Martin of Hickory, Katie Childers of Bethlehem, Jewell Coulter of Conover, Lora Childers of Hickory, Ruie Jones and husband, Adrian, of Hickory, Cheryl Sigmon of Conover, Tinita Stoker and husband, Scott, of Hickory; brothers, Tony Childers and wife, Sherlene, of Hickory and Kevin Childers of Hickory; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Hickory Funeral Home, with the Rev. Dr. Gaven Mize officiating.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Hickory Elks Lodge, 356 Main Ave. NW, Hickory, NC 28601.

Hickory Funeral Home

www.hickoryfh.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
2
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE, Hickory, NC
Hickory Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I´m so sorry for your loss and please know all of you will be in our prayers. God bless.
Linda Livingston
December 29, 2021
