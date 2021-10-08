David "Dave" Riley CookeDecember 6, 1942 - October 5, 2021David "Dave" Riley Cooke, 78, of Newton, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at his residence.He was born Dec. 6, 1942, in Wetzel County, W.Va., to the late Gordon Abner Cooke and Evelyn Marie Anderson Cooke. Dave retired with Meredith-Burda in Newton after many years of service and was a member of the Catawba County Wildlife Club. He enjoyed flying remote control model planes and hunting. Dave leaves behind a family that loved him dearly and close friends whom he cherished and considered family.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Daniel Hardie Cooke.Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Robert "Bobby" Gordon Cooke and wife, Robyn of Conover; brothers, Don Cooke and partner, Sheila of Newton and Richard Gordon Cooke and wife, Chris of Vale; sister-in-law, Sandra Cooke of Newton; nephew, Joseph Allen Cooke; five nieces, April Cooke Teague, Lisa Cooke Coffey, Marie Cooke Deal, Danyel Cooke Moose, and Katherine Cooke Whisnant; numerous great-nephews and great-nieces; close friends, Eddie and Sue Travis and their family.A graveside service to celebrate Dave's life will be held Sunday, Oct. 10, at 2 p.m., at Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church Cemetery in Maiden. The Rev. Tommy Young will officiate.