David Wayne HanveyJanuary 8, 1961 - June 23, 2021David Wayne Hanvey, 60, of Maiden, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at his home.David was born Jan. 8, 1961, in Oconee County, S.C., son of Marlene Blair Hanvey of Granite Falls and the late James Franklin Hanvey. He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Maiden. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Gail Wise.He is survived by his wife, Amy Williams Hanvey of the home; three sons, David Hanvey and wife, Gladys of Hickory, John Hanvey and wife, Erica of Maiden, and Aaron Hanvey and fiancée, Ashley Stamey of Maiden; and six grandchildren.The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, June 25, at Liberty Baptist Church in Maiden with the Rev. Larry Blakley officiating. Burial will follow in Maiden City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658 or Liberty Baptist Church, 2054 W Maiden Rd., Maiden, NC 28650.Burke Mortuary and Crematory of Newton