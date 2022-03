David Lee Hefner



David Lee Hefner passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022.



He was the son of the late Carl Lee Hefner and Janie Hefner.



He is survived by an aunt, Draytona Hefner; and cousins, Judy Benfield, Kim Hefner, and Tonya Starnes.



Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 22, 2022.