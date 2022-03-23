Menu
David Alan Houston II
David Alan Houston II, 32, joined his parents, David Alan Houston I and Deloris Mae Houston in heaven, Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

He left behind his beloved children, Zach, Athena and Max Houston; sisters, Stephanie H. Salisbury, Anissa K. Yount and Amy Little.

David had faith in The Lord; he was a devoted brother, loving father and a dedicated friend. He was an avid fisherman, hunter and zealous worker.

David was preceded in death by his grandparents, Martha Houston and Lee Houston; his uncle, Bill Houston; and brother, Jason Salisbury. His honorary pallbearers will escort him to his final resting place, Stephen Austin, Dustin Parker, Lance Crowe and Tracey Watts.

Survivors include Joe and Judy Houston, Jim and Pricillia Harris, James Houston, Gregory, Flaxine, and Stephanie Smith; also, numerous close friends that are considered family.

His service will be held at Macedonia Methodist Church in Troy, on his birthday, Saturday, March 26, at 2 p.m.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 23, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Service
2:00p.m.
Macedonia Methodist Church
Troy, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I loved David as my own son. He lived with us for years on and off. He was caring,funny and a hard worker. David brought joy and love to my family and forever be missed. David I will miss the funny things you always did to make us laugh.
Angie England
March 22, 2022
