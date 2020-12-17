David Milton MatthewsJanuary 11, 1955 - December 15, 2020David Milton Matthews, 65, of Conover, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory.He was born Jan. 11, 1955, in Rockford, Ill., the son of the late Samuel Milton Matthews and Geraldine Ruth Dahn Matthews. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his daughter, Kristin Bruder.Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 23 years, Sandra Hentscher Matthews; daughter, Megan Matthews Medina and husband, Mario, of Rockford, Ill.; stepsons, Scott Younghouse and wife, Jessica, of Dawsonville, Ga., Kurt Younghouse and wife, Jessica, of Decatur, Ill., Brad Younghouse of St. Louis, Mo.; grandchildren, Josephine, Jordan, Annelyce, Kylie, Maya, Elias, Kathryn, Monroe, Theodore, Quincy, Lincoln, and Harrison; sisters, Barbara Reedy and companion, Sidney Kraus, of Minocqua, Wis., Sandra Walker of Winnsboro, La.; brothers, James Milton Matthews of St. Joseph, La., Jerry Milton Matthews of Hebert, La.; and nephew, Michael Walker of Gilbert, La.A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 26, at St. Stephens Lutheran MO Synod Cemetery in Hickory, with Pastor David Ziehr officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Humane Society of Catawba County, 3224 20th Ave. SE, Hickory, NC 28602.Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Conover