David Milton Matthews
1955 - 2020
BORN
1955
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Drum Funeral Home - Conover
509 First Ave South
Conover, NC
David Milton Matthews

January 11, 1955 - December 15, 2020

David Milton Matthews, 65, of Conover, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory.

He was born Jan. 11, 1955, in Rockford, Ill., the son of the late Samuel Milton Matthews and Geraldine Ruth Dahn Matthews. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his daughter, Kristin Bruder.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 23 years, Sandra Hentscher Matthews; daughter, Megan Matthews Medina and husband, Mario, of Rockford, Ill.; stepsons, Scott Younghouse and wife, Jessica, of Dawsonville, Ga., Kurt Younghouse and wife, Jessica, of Decatur, Ill., Brad Younghouse of St. Louis, Mo.; grandchildren, Josephine, Jordan, Annelyce, Kylie, Maya, Elias, Kathryn, Monroe, Theodore, Quincy, Lincoln, and Harrison; sisters, Barbara Reedy and companion, Sidney Kraus, of Minocqua, Wis., Sandra Walker of Winnsboro, La.; brothers, James Milton Matthews of St. Joseph, La., Jerry Milton Matthews of Hebert, La.; and nephew, Michael Walker of Gilbert, La.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 26, at St. Stephens Lutheran MO Synod Cemetery in Hickory, with Pastor David Ziehr officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Humane Society of Catawba County, 3224 20th Ave. SE, Hickory, NC 28602.

Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Conover

www.drumfh-conover.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record from Dec. 17 to Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
26
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
St. Stephens Lutheran MO Synod Cemetery
Hickory, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Drum Funeral Home - Conover
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our sincere condolences to you on the loss of your husband. We pray for peace and comfort for you and your family and feel His loving arms surrounding you.
Team Samson, Zion, Marengo,Illinois
December 29, 2020
Our deepest sympathy on the loss of your husband, David. May God give you strength and comfort during this difficult time.
Team Zippy, Trinity Lutheran Church, Roselle, IL
December 29, 2020
So sorry for loss, if we can be of any help please let us know. Your neighbors
The McCrarys
December 18, 2020
