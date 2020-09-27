David PooveyJune 24, 1953 - September 25, 2020David William Poovey, 67, of Hickory, passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center, in Winston-Salem.He was born June 24, 1953, in Catawba County, to the late David Roy Poovey and Susan Bowman Poovey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Eli William Poovey.Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, David William Poovey II and wife, Sara, of Hickory, Steven Drew Poovey and wife, Nicole, of Hickory and Charles Donnell Poovey of Hickory; stepdaughter, Crystal Dawn Parlato of Hickory; sister, Alice Ruth Poovey Blackburn and husband, Danny, of Raleigh; grandchildren, Connor D. Poovey, Riley L. Poovey, Gracie J. Poovey, Anthony J. Poovey, and Clara L. Bravo.A service to celebrate David's life will be held at a later date.