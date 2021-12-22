Menu
David Hoke Propst
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Warlick Funeral Home
125 Dave Warlick Drive
Lincolnton, NC
David Hoke Propst

February 22, 1956 - December 19, 2021

David Hoke Propst, 65, of Paint Shop Road in Lincolnton, passed away Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.

David was born Feb. 22, 1956, in Catawba County, to the late Charles Hoke Propst and Maxine Pyatte Propst. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by brothers, Mark Propst and Ned Propst; and stepson, Jason Harmon Lowe.

He worked as an upholsterer.

He is survived by his wife, Debra Lackey Propst; son, and best friend, John David Propst, and wife, Stefani; daughters, Diana Gause, Misty Propst, Jessica Propst, Kami Propst; mother and father-in-law, Harmon and Louise Lackey; and seven grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date

Warlick Funeral Home

www.warlickfuneralhome.net
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Warlick Funeral Home
I was a classmates of David's from Blackburn Elementary to Fred T Foard. My deepest sympathies to a great guy and sweet fella. RIP David.
Rebecca Smith
January 6, 2022
SO SORRY TO HEAR ABOUT DAVE'S PASSING. I PLAYED SOFTBALL WITH HIM A FEW YEARS AND ALWAYS ENJOYED BEING AROUND HIM. PRAYERS FOR HIS FAMILY.
RICK DAVIS
Friend
January 1, 2022
So sorry to have just heard of David´s passing. Prayers for his son and family. Good memories.
Jane Willis
December 28, 2021
I´m so sorry! David was such a sweet, funny man! I am going to miss working with him! May God bless you and your family! Praying for you all!!
Marsha Nelson
Work
December 24, 2021
