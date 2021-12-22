David Hoke PropstFebruary 22, 1956 - December 19, 2021David Hoke Propst, 65, of Paint Shop Road in Lincolnton, passed away Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.David was born Feb. 22, 1956, in Catawba County, to the late Charles Hoke Propst and Maxine Pyatte Propst. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by brothers, Mark Propst and Ned Propst; and stepson, Jason Harmon Lowe.He worked as an upholsterer.He is survived by his wife, Debra Lackey Propst; son, and best friend, John David Propst, and wife, Stefani; daughters, Diana Gause, Misty Propst, Jessica Propst, Kami Propst; mother and father-in-law, Harmon and Louise Lackey; and seven grandchildren.A memorial service will be held at a later dateWarlick Funeral Home