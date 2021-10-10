Menu
David Whisenhunt Roseman
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Burke Mortuary of Maiden Inc. - Maiden
1101 East Maiden Road
Maiden, NC
David Whisenhunt Roseman

August 13, 1930 - October 9, 2021

David Whisenhunt Roseman, 91, of Maiden, passed away Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

David was born Aug. 13, 1930, in Lincoln County, to the late Robert Roseman and Joannah Hanes Roseman. David was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was the owner/operator of Craft Chair Company in Maiden. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Colene Roseman; four brothers; and two sisters.

He is survived by two daughters, Martha Carpenter and husband, Ted of Newton, and Betty Jo Abernethy and husband, Robbie of Maiden; three grandchildren, Caleb Carpenter of Charlotte, Taylor Abernethy of Maiden, and Dylan Abernethy of Maiden; great-grandchild, Ellie Abernethy; and brother, Bill Roseman of Charlotte.

The funeral service will be held Tuesday, Oct. 12, at 2 p.m., at First Baptist Church in Maiden with Pastor Eddie Andrews officiating. A burial will follow in Maiden City Cemetery with military rites by American Legion Post 16. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Maiden.

Burke Mortuary in Maiden

www.burkemortuary.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 1:45p.m.
First Baptist Church
Maiden, NC
Oct
12
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
First Baptist Church
Maiden, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Burke Mortuary of Maiden Inc. - Maiden
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
