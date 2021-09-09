Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David Lee Rowe
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
David Lee Rowe

September 3, 1948 - September 2, 2021

Mr. David Lee Rowe, 72, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Frye Regional Medical, after a brief period of illness.

Mr. Rowe was born Sept. 3, 1948, in Catawba County, a son of the late Arris and Sarah Smith Rowe.

He was employed as a mechanical engineer and later in life, enjoyed being the quintessential trader.

Surviving are his wife, Jean Parise Rowe of the home; sons, David Jason Rowe, Dean Moore and wife, Betsy, Robert Moore, and Franklin Moore; daughters, Jennifer Rowe and Wendy Taylor and husband, Terry; brother, Jimmy Rowe; and three sisters, Pat Morris, Debi Davis and Willie Huffman. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Dallas Young, Phoenix Webb, Lillian Rowe, Jessica Taylor, Brandon Taylor, Elijah Taylor, Ben Moore, Nathan Moore, Savannah Moore and Kemsley Moore; three great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID-19, a celebration of his life will be held by the family at a later date.

Memorials may be made to The March of Dimes, Donation Processing Center, P.O. Box 18819, Atlanta, GA 31126.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
11 Entries
Thinking of all the family at this time. We hope you have many memories together. He was a generous faithful man. He will be missed.
Terrie Steljes
Friend
September 12, 2021
My deepest condolences to David's family. So sad when I heard about this.
Prayers for your comfort at this time of loss.
Ruth Olsen
Classmate
September 11, 2021
So sorry to hear about David passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you in this sad time.
Billy,Frances,Steve Brittain
Friend
September 9, 2021
Sending love and prayers Jean.
Terry King
September 9, 2021
Jean and family, our hearts and prayers go out to you during this difficult time. We're thinking of you and wishing you moments of peace and comfort.

With sympathy from the Rudisill family,
Carolyn Rudisill, Darrell and Denise Rudisill, Junay and Pat Hickey, Nelson and Merri Rudisill
Junay Hickey
Family Friend
September 8, 2021
Willie and family you are in our prayers, we love you we are very sorry Karen Lail and family
Karen Lail
Family
September 8, 2021
Andy Rogers and Family
September 7, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear this! My thoughts and prayers are with Jean and the family. David was a good neighbor, and will be missed.
Jonathan Golden
Neighbor
September 7, 2021
Jean and Family. So sorry for your loss. Please take care of you! Stay safe from covid. Much love ❤
Carolyn Davis
Family
September 5, 2021
Thinking of you, Jean & familywe feel your sorrow. I have good memories of you and David & thankful for the gospel that united us as One with Christ. Thankful that David prepared for this day & this separation is not forever.
With loving thoughts.

Marylou
Marylou Gatan
Friend
September 4, 2021
David was a very caring person with a big heart and was always there for my family. He always had a smile to share or a shoulder to lean on. We will certainly miss him here but know he is pain free and walking whole again on the “Streets of Gold”. Til we meet again, we love you!
Joyce King
Family
September 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results