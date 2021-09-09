David Lee RoweSeptember 3, 1948 - September 2, 2021Mr. David Lee Rowe, 72, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Frye Regional Medical, after a brief period of illness.Mr. Rowe was born Sept. 3, 1948, in Catawba County, a son of the late Arris and Sarah Smith Rowe.He was employed as a mechanical engineer and later in life, enjoyed being the quintessential trader.Surviving are his wife, Jean Parise Rowe of the home; sons, David Jason Rowe, Dean Moore and wife, Betsy, Robert Moore, and Franklin Moore; daughters, Jennifer Rowe and Wendy Taylor and husband, Terry; brother, Jimmy Rowe; and three sisters, Pat Morris, Debi Davis and Willie Huffman. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Dallas Young, Phoenix Webb, Lillian Rowe, Jessica Taylor, Brandon Taylor, Elijah Taylor, Ben Moore, Nathan Moore, Savannah Moore and Kemsley Moore; three great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.Due to COVID-19, a celebration of his life will be held by the family at a later date.Memorials may be made to The March of Dimes, Donation Processing Center, P.O. Box 18819, Atlanta, GA 31126.