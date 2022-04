David Lee Setzer



December 12, 1955 - June 12, 2021



David Lee Setzer, 65, of Claremont, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021. David was the owner and operator of Conover Automotive for more than 40 years. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn. The Setzer family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton.



Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 16, 2021.