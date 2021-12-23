Dawn Saams Maltba
May 11, 1953 - December 15, 2021
Mrs. Dawn Saams Maltba 68, of Valdese, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at CMC Charlotte, after a period of declining health.
Mrs. Maltba was born May 11, 1953, in Trenton, N.J., a daughter of the late Richard and Kathleen Dettra Saams. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and employed as a coordinator for Corning.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a grandchild, Nicholas Nutt of Fort Walton Beach, Fla.
Surviving are her husband, Michael Maltba of Valdese; children, Johnny Hardesky of East Geenwich, R.I., She'n Dorminy of Alpharetta, Ga., Bradley Hardesky of Valdese; stepchildren, Jesse Maltba of Savannah, Ga., Josh Maltba of Drexel, Travis Maltba of Valdese and Taylor Maltba of Morganton; siblings, Carla Saams of Barnegat, N.J., John Saams of Gambrills, Md., Sharon Galullo of Crosswicks, N.J.; and a number of grandchildren.
Per her request, there will be no services at this time.
Memorials may be made to Atrium Levine Cancer Institute-Carolinas Leukemia Research Fund, fundraise.atriumhealth foundation.org
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 23, 2021.