Dawn Saams Maltba

May 11, 1953 - December 15, 2021

Mrs. Dawn Saams Maltba 68, of Valdese, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at CMC Charlotte, after a period of declining health.

Mrs. Maltba was born May 11, 1953, in Trenton, N.J., a daughter of the late Richard and Kathleen Dettra Saams. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and employed as a coordinator for Corning.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a grandchild, Nicholas Nutt of Fort Walton Beach, Fla.

Surviving are her husband, Michael Maltba of Valdese; children, Johnny Hardesky of East Geenwich, R.I., She'n Dorminy of Alpharetta, Ga., Bradley Hardesky of Valdese; stepchildren, Jesse Maltba of Savannah, Ga., Josh Maltba of Drexel, Travis Maltba of Valdese and Taylor Maltba of Morganton; siblings, Carla Saams of Barnegat, N.J., John Saams of Gambrills, Md., Sharon Galullo of Crosswicks, N.J.; and a number of grandchildren.

Per her request, there will be no services at this time.

Memorials may be made to Atrium Levine Cancer Institute-Carolinas Leukemia Research Fund, fundraise.atriumhealth foundation.org.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese

So sorry to hear about dawns passing.dawn was a beautiful soul ,funny caring and one of our oldest friends.heaven gained an angel.love you dawn.rest easy my friend
Faye and Danielle freas
December 24, 2021
