Debbie D. Short
1953 - 2020
BORN
1953
DIED
2020
Debbie D. (Hollar) Short

July 12, 1953 - September 19, 2020

Debbie Short, 67, of Denton, passed away Sept. 19, 2020, with family by her side, after a period of declining health.

She was born to the late M.L. Pinkney Hollar and Ruth Ileen Hollar of Newton, July 12, 1953. She was a member of Old St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Newton. She graduated from Newton-Conover High School and Catawba Valley Community College. She worked as an Administrative Assistant. She retired from Davidson County Community College in 2017.

Debbie was a loving and devoted partner, mother and friend. She always looked forward to spending time with family, friends and her pug, Lillie Belle. She enjoyed going to the mountains, shopping and scrapbooking. Debbie's kind heart and beautiful smile and spirit will always be remembered. She and her devoted life partner, Gary Hurst, lived for many years in Conover, until relocating to Denton in 2010.

Debbie is survived by her partner, Gary Hurst of the home; one child, Nicole Simoes and her husband, Marcos, of Winston-Salem; brother, Donald Hollar of Claremont; nephew, Donnie Hollar of Hickory; two great-nephews, Justin and Jesse Hollar and their mother, Wendy Hollar of Hickory; and many loved cousins and friends.

A service to celebrate Debbie's life will be arranged at a later date with respect for the safety of loved ones.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests a charitable donation to Hospice of the Piedmont; or the American Brain Tumor Association.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 1, 2020.
Nichole, So sorry to hear of your mother's passing. We were best of friends. Just found out today from my sister. I send my love and prayers to the whole family. Debbie was one of the sweetest, most loving soul. I will truly miss her, and I loved her. God Bless you Always. Judy
Judy Benfield Deal
September 27, 2020