Debbie Canipe TeagueNovember 22, 1954 - January 4, 2022Debbie Canipe Teague, 67, of Conover, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.She was born Nov. 22, 1954, in Catawba County, to the late Joe and Geraldine Misenheimer Canipe. Debbie was a member of Roseland Baptist Church in Lincolnton and retired from Newton Conover High School, where she worked as a dietary technician. She enjoyed spending time with family and church family, cooking, flower gardening and serving the Lord.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Nevin Canipe and Jeff Canipe; and sister, Valorie Canipe.Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 47 years, Kenneth Teague of the home; son, Jeremy Teague and wife, Kristen of Catawba; daughters, Elishia Walker of Conover and Dana Robinson and husband, Alan of Claremont; sister, Melanie Matthews of Hiddenite; and grandchildren, Brianna Austin Hice, Olivia Austin, Shelby Austin, Simon Teague, Andrew Teague, Kyrah Teague and Alex Robinson.A memorial service to celebrate Debbie's life will be held Sunday, Jan. 9, at 3 p.m., in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service, 7878 NC Hwy. 16 in Newton. The Rev. Michael Craver will officiate. The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:45 p.m., at Bennett Funeral Service, prior to the service, and at other times, at the home of Jeremy Teague, 1556 Retreat St. in Claremont.Memorials may be made to Roseland Baptist Church, 1556 Retreat St., Claremont, NC 28610.