Deborah Susan Beaver
1949 - 2021
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
4081 Startown Road
Newton, NC
Deborah Susan Beaver

April 28, 1949 - May 28, 2021

Deborah Susan Beaver, 72, of Hickory, died Friday, May 28, 2021, at Carolina Caring.

Born April 28, 1949, she was the daughter of Autus and Helen Weaver. Sue worked as a beautician for 23 years and as a postal carrier for 27 years. She loved charity work, quilt making, church functions, gardening and helping the homeless.

She is survived by a stepson, Jeffery and wife, Teresa of Maiden; granddaughter, Lauren Byers; two nieces, Allison Weaver and Leslie Weaver; and special friend, Cindy Weaver.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Beaver; and brother, David Lee Weaver.

A memorial graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 2, at Bethel Evangelical and Reformed Church Cemetery with Pastor Chris Huffman officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Scholarship Fund of Bethel United Church of Christ, 4700 Bethel Church Rd., Hickory, NC 28602.

www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
2
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Bethel Evangelical and Reformed Church
Bethel Church Road, Hickory, NC
