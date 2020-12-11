Deborah "Debbie" McAlisterOctober 18, 1959 - December 9, 2020Deborah "Debbie" Lee Carpenter McAlister, 61, of Maiden, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.She was born Oct. 18, 1959, in Lincoln County, to the late Richard Everette Carpenter and to Patricia Lee Mincey Carpenter of Lincolnton. Debbie was a member of Lawing's Chapel Baptist Church in Maiden and worked for Catawba County Schools at Tuttle Middle School and then retired from Mill Creek Middle School. She enjoyed riding the golfcart, being the "straw boss" on the farm, and spending time with her granddaughters.She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Everette Carpenter Jr.Those left to cherish her memory are: her husband of 43 ½ years, Steve McAlister of the home; son, Matthew Steven McAlister and wife, Marie, of Maiden; daughter, Stephanie McAlister of Maiden; mother, Patricia Carpenter of Lincolnton; sisters, Nancy Rudisill and husband, Garry, of Lincolnton, Penny Carpenter and husband, William, of Lincolnton; grandchildren, Kamdyn Faye Lee O'Brien and Macie Marie McAlister; and a host of nieces and nephews.A service to celebrate Debbie's life will be held Sunday, Dec. 13, at 2 p.m., at Lawing's Chapel Baptist Church in Maiden. The Rev. Jason Canipe will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Those serving as pallbearers are Luke Black, Logan Black, Alex Reader, Jeff Little, Roger Rutherford and Cody Robinson. For those that wish to watch the service live, visit Lawings Chapel Baptist Church Facebook page.Memorials may be made to Lawing's Chapel Baptist Church, 4637 Lawing Chapel Church Rd., Maiden, NC 28650.