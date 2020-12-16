Deborah Lynn King MooreOn Monday, Dec. 14, Deborah Lynn King Moore, 65, of Conover, slipped away on the wings of angels to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and to touch the face of God and to be reunited with her family and friends and beloved cats, Miss Katie, Frosty, and Cuddles. She passed away at Catawba Valley Medical Center, after a three month battle with severe A-fib and stroke complications.She was preceded in death by her parents, Vance Wesley King and Gladys Daves King; and sister, Diane King Cunningham.She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Robert Moore of the home; sister, Kathy Huffman of Conover; niece, Angie Ennis Lusk and husband, Billy, of Conover; nephews, Duane Ennis of Arizona, Steve Huffman and wife, Shea and their children, Sophie and Shayne of Newton; great-nephew, Richard Davis III and wife, Emily and their children of Newton; and a number of other family members.Lynn was not physically able to attend church but enjoyed watching online services of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Conover.Lynn retired in 2010 from Catawba Valley Medical Center, after 36 years as a Psychiatric LPN. It was her hope and prayer that she made a positive contribution to the lives of those she came in contact with during her career and life.Robert wishes to thank all who knew her and were her friends for being there for her during her life. It really meant a lot to her and to Robert also.A graveside service will be held Friday, Dec. 18, at 11 a.m., at Catawba Memorial Park with Pastor Brian Correll officiating. Burial will follow.Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations