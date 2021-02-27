Menu
Deborah Jean Schronce Propst
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE
Hickory, NC
Deborah Jean Schronce Propst

May 9, 1959 - February 25, 2021

Deborah Jean Schronce Propst, 61, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center, after a brief illness.

Born in Catawba County, May 9, 1959, she was the daughter of the late James C. Schronce and Rosa Lee Lowman Knight.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Albert, Bill and Gary Schronce.

Deborah was vice president of her family owned business, Specialty Metal Works. She started the business with her husband.

She is survived by her husband, Arthur Leroy Propst Jr.; son, Bradley Gibson of Maiden; stepson, Derrick Propst of Hickory; sister, Sharon Cook and husband, Dennis, of Newton; two sisters-in-law, Shelia Schronce of Casar and Jane Schronce of Newton; and nieces and nephews.

Deborah will lie-in-state Monday, March 1, from 2 to 5 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, March 2, at 2 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home with Pastor James Herman officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Hickory Funeral Home

www.hickoryfh.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
1
Lying in State
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE, Hickory, NC
Mar
2
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE, Hickory, NC
Mar
2
Burial
Woodlawn Memorial Gardens
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hickory Funeral Home
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Warren Reedy
Other
February 21, 2022
So sorry for your lose. Praying for your comfort. Debbie was a sweet person, and friend. Richard and Patricia Seagle.
Richard And Patricia Seagle
February 28, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Our prayers and thoughts are with you and the family. God bless you in this time of sorrow.
Louise Reedy
February 27, 2021
I greatest sympathy goes out to you during this time of loss.
Fred and Tammy Gray
February 27, 2021
