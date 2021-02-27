Deborah Jean Schronce Propst
May 9, 1959 - February 25, 2021
Deborah Jean Schronce Propst, 61, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center, after a brief illness.
Born in Catawba County, May 9, 1959, she was the daughter of the late James C. Schronce and Rosa Lee Lowman Knight.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Albert, Bill and Gary Schronce.
Deborah was vice president of her family owned business, Specialty Metal Works. She started the business with her husband.
She is survived by her husband, Arthur Leroy Propst Jr.; son, Bradley Gibson of Maiden; stepson, Derrick Propst of Hickory; sister, Sharon Cook and husband, Dennis, of Newton; two sisters-in-law, Shelia Schronce of Casar and Jane Schronce of Newton; and nieces and nephews.
Deborah will lie-in-state Monday, March 1, from 2 to 5 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, March 2, at 2 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home with Pastor James Herman officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Hickory Funeral Homewww.hickoryfh.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2021.