Debra H. Blanton
Debra Sue Hartsell Blanton died Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
She is survived by a sister, Laura (Sam) George; three daughters, Jenny Rickard, Emily (Kevin) Edwards and Stephanie (Ronald) Morton; as well as three grandsons, Harrison, Nevan and Pierson Rickard. She is also survived by her longtime companion and caregiver, Don Carver.
Debra attended St. Stephens Lutheran (L.C.M.S.) School and was a 1971 graduate of St. Stephens High School. She worked for many years at Conover School. The severely mentally and physically challenged students she cared for held a special place in her heart. Debra loved to sew and crochet. She also baked and decorated hundreds of custom birthday and wedding cakes over the years. She loved to dance and could never pass up an opportunity to get out on the dance floor. Debra believed that Jesus Christ was her Lord and Savior and was always active in church. She previously served as a lay speaker in the United Methodist Church and in her last years, was a member of Emanuel Reformed Church of Christ in Lincolnton.
The family will receive friends at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 547 6th St. NW in Hickory, from 1 to 1:45 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m., presided by the Rev. Christopher D. Webb.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, www.alz.org
; or Emanuel Reformed Church of Christ, 329 E Main St., Lincolnton, NC 28092.
Burke Mortuary of Maidenwww.burkemortuary.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 17, 2021.