Debra Hodges RobinsonFebruary 17, 1952 - November 10, 2020Mrs. Debra Hodges Robinson, 68, of Morganton, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at CHC-Blue Ridge in Morganton, following a long period of declining health.Debra was born Feb. 17, 1952, in Catawba County, to the late Glenn Long Hodges and Anita Holstein Hodges. She was a member of Maiden United Methodist Church.Survivors include her children, Kyle Robinson and wife, Melanie, of Drexel, and Clint Robinson of Lincolnton; husband, Kelly Robinson of Morganton; grandchildren, Brantley Robinson and Benton Robinson; sister, Glenda Landis and husband, Edward, of Sherrills Ford, and David "Randy" Hodges of Maiden; and numerous nieces and nephews.A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 14, in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service with the Rev. Ronnie W. Parker, M.H.S. 1970 officiating. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Valdese. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., at Heritage Funeral Service, prior to the service.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to assist with expenses at P.O. Box 235 Drexel, NC 28619.