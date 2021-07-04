Menu
Della Mae Church Brewer Clonch
1932 - 2021
Della Mae Church Brewer Clonch

January 22, 1932 - July 2, 2021

Della Mae Church Brewer Clonch, 89, of Newton, died Friday, July 2, 2021, at Carolina Rehab Center.

Born Jan. 22, 1932, she was the daughter of Arthur and Ella Church.

She is survived by two daughters, Shirley Lingle of Newton and Desirre Clonch of Lenoir; three sons, Roger Brewer (Rolinda) of Sacramento, Phillip Brewer of Patterson and Allen Brewer (Kim) of Newton; five grandchildren, Kevin Brewer, Alaina Brewer, Elizabeth Brewer, Stephen Lingle and Clinton Lingle; and two great-grandchildren, Hailey Lingle and Trevor Lingle.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Norma Brewer; two sisters, Iona Hammons and Faye Quinn; three brothers, Edwin Church, Blaine Church and George Church; grandaughter, Shonda LeeAnn Lingle; and first husband, Wilbur Brewer.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, July 6, at Word of Truth Assembly in Newton with the Rev. Paul Stewart officiating. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service and burial will follow at Yadkin Baptist Church in Lenoir.

www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Word of Truth Assembly
Newton, NC
Jul
6
Funeral
2:00p.m.
Word of Truth Assembly
Newton, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I shall always remember my Sister's kind and sweet spirit. Please accept my sympathy in the going home of Sister Della. Take comfort in your memories of her . I know she is at rest from the labors of this life.
Mary Center
Friend
July 6, 2021
