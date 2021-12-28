Della Marie Kanipe
May 6, 1926 - December 25, 2021
Early Christmas morning, Dec. 25, 2021, at Carolina Caring in Newton, following a brief illness, Marie Kanipe, of Conover, peacefully received her best gift ever… eternal life with Jesus, her Savior.
Born May 6, 1926, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Gaither Kanipe and Della Setzer Kanipe. She was proud and happy to live the last 22 years independently in her Conover townhome, where she enjoyed tending to various flowers and plants.
In earlier years, Marie was always eager to take a drive or plane flight with one or more of her sisters. Being together, talking, and laughing, was the main purpose of those adventures. Her fondness of taking rides around town and to the mountains continued until her recent illness.
Throughout her entire life, she was a faithful member of Mt. Olive Lutheran Church of Newton, and treasured the friends and pastors she met over her 95 years of life. In addition to her church family, Marie most enjoyed being with her family, cooking "good ole country" meals, taking care of her grand dog, Bailey, and "pitter-pottering" around the home. She displayed a pleasant, loving, positive attitude throughout her life, and was an encourager to others.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a stillborn grandchild, Kirsten Lee Morehouse; four sisters, Ann Whisnant, Lois Abernathy, Inez Baird, and Ruth Abernethy; three brothers, Ralph Kanipe, Ellis Ray Kanipe, Junior Leroy Kanipe; a nephew, Rusty Baird; and a great-great niece, Jenny Hewitt.
Family members left to carry on her legacy include her son, Gary Kanipe and wife, Susan, of Newton; daughter, Becky Morehouse and husband, Martin, of Bothell, Wash.; four grandchildren, Sarah Kanipe of Newton, Tim Morehouse and wife, Maggie, of Washington, Meredith Stephens and husband, Michael, of Washington, James Morehouse of Washington; nieces, Vicki Turbeville and husband, Harry, of San Ramon, Calif., Camilla Hewitt of Advance, Kathy Sigmon and husband, Les, of Conover, and Phyllis Whisnant of Cherryville; great-nieces, Julie Bowman and husband, Brent, Ashley Potter and husband, Paul, Johnna Ray Adams and husband, Neal; great-nephew, Andy Hewitt and wife, Carol; great-great-nephews, Ryan Bowman, Brady Bowman, Luke Potter, Landon Potter, Lawson Potter, Josh Hewitt; and great-great-nieces, Savannah Potter, and Drew Taylor Hewitt.
A graveside service will be held today, Tuesday, Dec. 28, at 11 a.m., at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church Cemetery, with Pastor Ralph Abernethy officiating. The family will receive friends following the graveside service. The family requests that all please follow COVID-19 guidelines.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, www.stjude.org
; or Carolina Caring.
Burke Mortuary & Cremtory of Newtonwww.burkemortuary.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 28, 2021.