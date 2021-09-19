Dennie Delano LailJanuary 30, 1943 - August 23, 2021Dennie Lail, 78, of Claremont passed away Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at Wake Forrest Baptist Medical Center, after a brief illness.Born Jan. 30, 1943, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Oliver Jefferson Lail and Mary Christine Isenhour Lail. A veteran of the U.S. Army, Dennie served as Sergeant First Class and received a letter of recommendation for the Silver Star, received the Bronze Star and the Army Commendation medal.Dennie was a devoted baseball coach for many years at St. Stephens Optimist as well as Babe Ruth and he refereed high school basketball for 20 years. Dennie was retired after 37 years from Robinson's Builders Mart in Newton. Dennie was an avid outdoorsman and was a member of the Ball's Creek Bassmaster's and he enjoyed deer hunting.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jack Lail; sisters, Sue Webster and Ruth Keller; and grandson, Trevor Lail.Dennie is survived by his wife, Rebecca Lail; stepson, Robbie Barnette of the home; sons, Alan Lail and wife, Beth, Phillip Lail and wife, Rita, Lee Kirby and wife, Tamara; and four grandchildren, Shelby Lail Abernathy, Lindsey Lail Leagon, Madison Lail and Samuel Kirby.A celebration of life will be held Sunday, Sept. 26, at Liberty Baptist Church, 2054 West Maiden Rd., in Maiden, with Pastor Larry Blakely officiating. The receiving will begin at 2 p.m., with services immediately following with full military rites.In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Hearts and Hope Foundation, INC., P.O. Box 596, Terrell, NC 28682.