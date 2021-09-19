Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dennie Delano Lail
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
Dennie Delano Lail

January 30, 1943 - August 23, 2021

Dennie Lail, 78, of Claremont passed away Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at Wake Forrest Baptist Medical Center, after a brief illness.

Born Jan. 30, 1943, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Oliver Jefferson Lail and Mary Christine Isenhour Lail. A veteran of the U.S. Army, Dennie served as Sergeant First Class and received a letter of recommendation for the Silver Star, received the Bronze Star and the Army Commendation medal.

Dennie was a devoted baseball coach for many years at St. Stephens Optimist as well as Babe Ruth and he refereed high school basketball for 20 years. Dennie was retired after 37 years from Robinson's Builders Mart in Newton. Dennie was an avid outdoorsman and was a member of the Ball's Creek Bassmaster's and he enjoyed deer hunting.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jack Lail; sisters, Sue Webster and Ruth Keller; and grandson, Trevor Lail.

Dennie is survived by his wife, Rebecca Lail; stepson, Robbie Barnette of the home; sons, Alan Lail and wife, Beth, Phillip Lail and wife, Rita, Lee Kirby and wife, Tamara; and four grandchildren, Shelby Lail Abernathy, Lindsey Lail Leagon, Madison Lail and Samuel Kirby.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, Sept. 26, at Liberty Baptist Church, 2054 West Maiden Rd., in Maiden, with Pastor Larry Blakely officiating. The receiving will begin at 2 p.m., with services immediately following with full military rites.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Hearts and Hope Foundation, INC., P.O. Box 596, Terrell, NC 28682.

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Visitation
2:00p.m.
Liberty Baptist Church
2054 West Maiden Rd, Maiden, NC
Sep
26
Service
Liberty Baptist Church
2054 West Maiden Rd, Maiden, NC
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Denny was a good friend and a Great guy I'm glad I got to know him and spend good memories of our times together he will be truly missed I know his fishing at t the big lake in Heaven!
Curtis Barlowe
September 26, 2021
Becky, we are so sorry for your lost. Tammy and I will never forget how receiving you and Denny were when we moved in beside you and got married. We cherish the horseshoes and advice. Keeping you and your and family in our thoughts and prayers.
Rodney and Tammy Brown
September 20, 2021
The St. Stephens High School Class of 1961 sends our thoughts and prayers to the Lail Family. Dennie was a good friend and classmate.
Glenn Deal
September 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results