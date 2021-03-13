Dennis Carroll GwaltneyDecember 27, 1947 - March 11, 2021Dennis Carroll Gwaltney, 73, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Carolina Caring.Born Dec. 27, 1947, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Pastor Gilmer Watson Gwaltney and Dorthey Ellen Frye Gwaltney. Dennis was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and served during the Vietnam War.He is survived by his girlfriend, Beth Keller; son, Dennis Gordon Gwaltney; uncle, Junior Douglas; and beloved dog, Bandit Keller.A graveside service with full military honors will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, March 23, in the VA Cemetery in Salisbury.