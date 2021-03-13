Menu
Dennis Carroll Gwaltney
1947 - 2021
1947
2021
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC
Dennis Carroll Gwaltney

December 27, 1947 - March 11, 2021

Dennis Carroll Gwaltney, 73, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Carolina Caring.

Born Dec. 27, 1947, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Pastor Gilmer Watson Gwaltney and Dorthey Ellen Frye Gwaltney. Dennis was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and served during the Vietnam War.

He is survived by his girlfriend, Beth Keller; son, Dennis Gordon Gwaltney; uncle, Junior Douglas; and beloved dog, Bandit Keller.

A graveside service with full military honors will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, March 23, in the VA Cemetery in Salisbury.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com


Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 13, 2021.
Mar
23
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
VA Cemetery-Salisbury
501 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
