Dennis Robert Liddy



April 13, 1958 - December 17, 2020



Dennis Robert Liddy, 62, of Key West, Fla., passed away Dec. 17, 2020, at Mt. Sanai Medical Center in Miami.



Born April 13, 1958, in Des Moines, Iowa, the son of Mary Ann (Howell) and James F. Liddy. Dennis graduated from Dowling Catholic High School in Des Moines. Dennis was preceded in death by his father, James Liddy.



He is survived by his partner of 32 years, (Paul) Douglas Testerman of Hickory; mother, Mary Liddy of Castleton, Vt.; sisters, Deborah Rosmus, (Stephen), of Castleton, and Cheryl Carter, (Chuck) of Hickory; brother, Michael Liddy of Des Moines; nieces and nephews, Emily, Allison, Patrick, Cassandra, and Caitlyn; great-nieces and –nephew, Arabella, Makenzie, Juliet and Carter; and many dear friends. Heartbroken over Denny's loss are his fur babies, Gigi and Maddie.



In addition to 21 years in beautiful Key West, Fla., Denny and Doug spent eight years in Manhattan, N.Y.C., and three years in Hickory and Conover. Denny loved to travel and was an adventurous cook. He also served as family historian. He brought humor and joy to the lives of those who knew him. He was a generous and loyal son, brother and friend.



In life, Denny was surrounded by friends and family. Sadly, at the time of his death, he was alone due to the safely precautions required by COVID-19.



A memorial in celebration of his life will be held at the convenience of his family.



Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 21, 2021.