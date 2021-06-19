Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dewey Wilson Hefner
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover
2516 North Main Avenue
Newton, NC
Dewey Wilson Hefner

November 4, 1947 - June 18, 2021

Dewey Wilson Hefner, 73, of Catawba, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2021, at Carolina Caring in Sherrills Ford.

He was born Nov. 4, 1947, in Catawba County, the son of the late Gaither Hefner and Thelma Walker Hefner. He was a member of Olivet Baptist Church and machine operator in the textile industry. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda White Hefner; and sister, Marie Negus.

He is survived by his daughter, Belinda Hefner of the home; son, Josh Hefner of the home; brothers, Bob Hefner (Rosalinda) of Conover, Richard Hefner (Retha) of Hickory, Gary Hefner (Barbara) of Newton, Mark Hefner (Belinda) of Longview; sisters, Jean Costner (Clifford) of Hildebran, Doris Shuford (Doug) of South Carolina, Audrey Sigmon of Supply, Janet McDaniels (Jeff) of Conover; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Tuesday, June 22, at Olivet Baptist Church with the Rev. Matt Rummage officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Olivet Baptist Church, 7893 Monbo Rd., Catawba, NC 28609; or Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.

Burke Mortuary & Crematory in Newton

www.burkemortuary.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 2:45p.m.
Olivet Baptist Church
7893 Monbo Rd., Catawba, NC
Jun
22
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Olivet Baptist Church
7893 Monbo Rd., Catawba, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So sorry to here of your dad´s passing. Be comforted in knowing he has been reunited with your Mom and this Father´s Day he is with his Heavenly Father .
Ken & Brenda Bailey
June 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results