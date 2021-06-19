Dewey Wilson HefnerNovember 4, 1947 - June 18, 2021Dewey Wilson Hefner, 73, of Catawba, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2021, at Carolina Caring in Sherrills Ford.He was born Nov. 4, 1947, in Catawba County, the son of the late Gaither Hefner and Thelma Walker Hefner. He was a member of Olivet Baptist Church and machine operator in the textile industry. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda White Hefner; and sister, Marie Negus.He is survived by his daughter, Belinda Hefner of the home; son, Josh Hefner of the home; brothers, Bob Hefner (Rosalinda) of Conover, Richard Hefner (Retha) of Hickory, Gary Hefner (Barbara) of Newton, Mark Hefner (Belinda) of Longview; sisters, Jean Costner (Clifford) of Hildebran, Doris Shuford (Doug) of South Carolina, Audrey Sigmon of Supply, Janet McDaniels (Jeff) of Conover; and numerous nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Tuesday, June 22, at Olivet Baptist Church with the Rev. Matt Rummage officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.Memorials may be made to Olivet Baptist Church, 7893 Monbo Rd., Catawba, NC 28609; or Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.Burke Mortuary & Crematory in Newton