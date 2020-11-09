Menu
D.H. Lail
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020
D.H. Lail

April 24, 1940 - November 7, 2020

D.H. Lail, 80, of Lincolnton, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at his residence.

D.H. was born April 24, 1940, in Burke County, to the late Oliver Washington Lail and Hattie Hildebran Lail. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Roger Oliver Lail; and a grandchild, Matthew Lail.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Ada Jeanette Wright Lail of the home; three sons, Larry D. Lail of Lincolnton, Wesley Lail (Deana) of Cherryville and Paul Lail of Lincolnton; two daughters, Sharon Childers (Lewis) of Claremont and Judy Lail of Hickory; five grandchildren, Valerie Bowen, Jeffrey Smith, Amanda Lail, Christian Lail (Ceara) and Bailey Lail; six great-grandchildren; and six sisters.

The funeral service will be held Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 1 p.m. at Harvest Baptist Church in Hickory, with Pastor Michael Webb officiating. Burial will follow in Crowell Memorial United Methodist Church Cemetery in Lincolnton. The family will receive friends Tuesday, Nov. 10, from 12 to 12:45 p.m. at the church, prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Harvest Baptist Church, 3205 Zion Church Rd., Hickory, NC 28602.

Burke Mortuary of Maiden

www.burkemortuary.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Nov. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Burke Mortuary
