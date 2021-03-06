Donald Ray CannonDecember 21, 1953 - March 3, 2021Donald Ray Cannon of Granite Falls, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Hickory.Born Dec. 21, 1953, in Burke County, he was the son of the late Kenneth and Nellie Cannon.Donald was a retired U.S. Air Force veteran of 22 Years. He retired from the City of Newton and was a truck driver for J.T. Russell & Sons Trucking for many years.He is survived by his wife, Regina Triplett Cannon; son, Donald Cannon Jr.; daughter, Leslie Inscore; son, Jeffery Cannon; daughter, Natalie Presnell and husband, Brooks; son, Nicholas Bolick and partner, Lakin McKinney; sister, LaVerne Adkins and husband, Erik; nephew, Mike Denton; and numerous grandchildren.A private service will be held at a later date.Bass-Smith Granite is serving the family of Donald Ray Cannon.