Donald Ray Johnson
1957 - 2020
BORN
1957
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Burke Mortuary of Maiden Inc.
1101 East Maiden Road
Maiden, NC
Donald Ray Johnson

October 11, 1957 - December 10, 2020

Donald Ray Johnson, 63, of Newton, passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Oct. 11, 1957, in Catawba County, a son of Carolyn Propst Johnson of Newton and the late Jack Ray Johnson. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Maiden and employed as a fork lift operator.

In addition to his mother, Carolyn Johnson, he is survived by his daughter, Crystal Breedlove and husband, Philip of Vale; brothers, Ronnie Johnson and Kevin Johnson of Newton; sister, Lynn Triplett of Newton; grandson, Daylin Breedlove; and granddaughter, Shania Breedlove.

A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 15, in the Chapel of Burke Mortuary in Maiden with the Rev. Eddie Andrews officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:45 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Burke Mortuary of Maiden

www.burkemortuary.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 2:45p.m.
Burke Mortuary of Maiden Inc.
1101 East Maiden Road P.O. Box 716, Maiden, NC
Dec
15
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Burke Mortuary of Maiden Inc.
1101 East Maiden Road P.O. Box 716, Maiden, NC
Burke Mortuary of Maiden Inc.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.