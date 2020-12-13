Donald Ray JohnsonOctober 11, 1957 - December 10, 2020Donald Ray Johnson, 63, of Newton, passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at his residence.He was born Oct. 11, 1957, in Catawba County, a son of Carolyn Propst Johnson of Newton and the late Jack Ray Johnson. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Maiden and employed as a fork lift operator.In addition to his mother, Carolyn Johnson, he is survived by his daughter, Crystal Breedlove and husband, Philip of Vale; brothers, Ronnie Johnson and Kevin Johnson of Newton; sister, Lynn Triplett of Newton; grandson, Daylin Breedlove; and granddaughter, Shania Breedlove.A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 15, in the Chapel of Burke Mortuary in Maiden with the Rev. Eddie Andrews officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:45 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.Burke Mortuary of Maiden