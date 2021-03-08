Donald Bruce WalzJune 11, 1934 - March 6, 2021Donald Bruce Walz, born in Indianapolis, Ind., June 11, 1934, to the late Herbert and Sarah Walz, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021. In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his brother, Warren; beloved daughter, Amy Susan; daughter-in-law, Joan Walz; and grandson, Brian Vestal.A graduate of the University of Notre Dame and the University of Kansas City, he married Evelyn Litzelman 64 years ago, June 16, 1956. They then moved to N.Y.C., where they both worked for Allied Chemical and Dye. From there, Don joined the U.S. Navy, which took them eventually to California. After discharge, they lived and worked for Hallmark Cards in Kansas City, where their son, Stephen Patrick was born March 17. Subsequently, they move to Rochester, N.Y., finally settling back home again in Indiana, where their daughter, Amy was born. He joined in the family business of Hosiery Brokers.In 1968, the family moved south to Charlotte and finally to Hickory. Active in many organizations and activities and particularly at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, where he taught Sunday school, was a Eucharistic minister, lector, parish council president, charter member of the K of C. After the tragic death of his daughter, Amy, Don gave up all those activities.He pursued his passion for reading and knowledge, turned to oil painting, daily swimming at the YMCA and volunteering.Survivors include his wife, Evelyn Litzelman Walz; son, Stephen; many in-laws, Marilyn and Gerry Zahnen, Helen and Richard Downton, Larry and Sandy Litzelman, Peg and Bill Cook, and Judy Walz; numerous nieces and nephews; and a special niece, Deborah Walz.A funeral Mass will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 13, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church with Father Larry LoMonaco officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are required.Memorials may be made to St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 921 2nd St. NE, Hickory, NC 28601.