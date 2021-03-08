Menu
Donald Bruce Walz
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC
Donald Bruce Walz

June 11, 1934 - March 6, 2021

Donald Bruce Walz, born in Indianapolis, Ind., June 11, 1934, to the late Herbert and Sarah Walz, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021. In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his brother, Warren; beloved daughter, Amy Susan; daughter-in-law, Joan Walz; and grandson, Brian Vestal.

A graduate of the University of Notre Dame and the University of Kansas City, he married Evelyn Litzelman 64 years ago, June 16, 1956. They then moved to N.Y.C., where they both worked for Allied Chemical and Dye. From there, Don joined the U.S. Navy, which took them eventually to California. After discharge, they lived and worked for Hallmark Cards in Kansas City, where their son, Stephen Patrick was born March 17. Subsequently, they move to Rochester, N.Y., finally settling back home again in Indiana, where their daughter, Amy was born. He joined in the family business of Hosiery Brokers.

In 1968, the family moved south to Charlotte and finally to Hickory. Active in many organizations and activities and particularly at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, where he taught Sunday school, was a Eucharistic minister, lector, parish council president, charter member of the K of C. After the tragic death of his daughter, Amy, Don gave up all those activities.

He pursued his passion for reading and knowledge, turned to oil painting, daily swimming at the YMCA and volunteering.

Survivors include his wife, Evelyn Litzelman Walz; son, Stephen; many in-laws, Marilyn and Gerry Zahnen, Helen and Richard Downton, Larry and Sandy Litzelman, Peg and Bill Cook, and Judy Walz; numerous nieces and nephews; and a special niece, Deborah Walz.

A funeral Mass will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 13, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church with Father Larry LoMonaco officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are required.

Memorials may be made to St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 921 2nd St. NE, Hickory, NC 28601.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com


Published by Hickory Daily Record from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
St. Aloysius Catholic Church
921 2nd St., NE, Hickory, NC
Mar
13
Funeral Mass
2:00p.m.
St. Aloysius Catholic Church
921 2nd St., NE, Hickory, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Don, was a great man. Soft spoken and always true to his word! May he rest in peace. May peace be with his family
Margaret & Dick Stober
March 18, 2021
Prayers of Healing & Peace for Evelyn, Stephen and the entire family. Grateful to have known this wonderful man.
Gail & Jerry Orr
March 16, 2021
Dear Evelyn and Steve, Sorry for your loss, time steals so much and changes sperate so many but memories are always there. Thank you for being kind neighbors, may you have peace and healing at this this time and always.
Dawn Rettew
March 11, 2021
So sorry about your loss. We´ve been praying for Don to get better and he did. Not the way we thought, but in God´s way, and God doesn´t make mistakes-- he will be missed,but he will be in a much better place. You will be in our prayers and if we can do anything at all, please just ask. Love
Dean and Gail Cline
March 8, 2021
