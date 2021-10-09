Donna Beam GoinsJune 27, 1963 - October 6, 2021Donna Beam Goins, 58, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Davis Regional Medical Hospital.She was born in Lincoln County, June 27, 1963, the daughter of the late Patsy Towery Dennie and Coy Ray Beam. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her sister, Heather Dennie.Donna was employed by Paramount Kia, and spent many years providing at-home care for patients. She was very outgoing, the kind of person who never knew a stranger. Donna had a giving spirit and cared deeply for others. She was a loving mother and grandmother, and she will be deeply missed by her family and many friends.She is survived by her daughter, Megan Goins of Concord; son, Joseph Goins of Nashville, Tenn.; grandson, Jayden Walker of Concord; fiancé, Carlton Galliher; father, Tommy Dennie; stepmother, Debbie Dennie; son-in-law, Sean Matthews; niece, Lily McLean; and nephew, J.J. McLean.A memorial service will be held Tuesday, Oct. 12, at 4 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Paul Deal officiating. The family will receive friends following service; mask will be required.Hickory Funeral Home