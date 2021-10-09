Menu
Donna Beam Goins
1963 - 2021
BORN
1963
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE
Hickory, NC
Donna Beam Goins

June 27, 1963 - October 6, 2021

Donna Beam Goins, 58, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Davis Regional Medical Hospital.

She was born in Lincoln County, June 27, 1963, the daughter of the late Patsy Towery Dennie and Coy Ray Beam. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her sister, Heather Dennie.

Donna was employed by Paramount Kia, and spent many years providing at-home care for patients. She was very outgoing, the kind of person who never knew a stranger. Donna had a giving spirit and cared deeply for others. She was a loving mother and grandmother, and she will be deeply missed by her family and many friends.

She is survived by her daughter, Megan Goins of Concord; son, Joseph Goins of Nashville, Tenn.; grandson, Jayden Walker of Concord; fiancé, Carlton Galliher; father, Tommy Dennie; stepmother, Debbie Dennie; son-in-law, Sean Matthews; niece, Lily McLean; and nephew, J.J. McLean.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, Oct. 12, at 4 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Paul Deal officiating. The family will receive friends following service; mask will be required.

Hickory Funeral Home

www.hickoryfh.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE, Hickory, NC
Please accept my Deepest heart felt condolences !
Van Huffman
October 28, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Carolyn Sigmon Kelsey Bowman
Friend
October 9, 2021
Carolyn Sigmon, Kelsey Bowman
October 9, 2021
