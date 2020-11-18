Donna H. Woodliff
January 31, 1975 - November 13, 2020
Mrs. Donna Ann Hawkins Woodliff, 45, of Newton, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Carolina Caring in Newton. She was born Jan. 31, 1975, in Lincoln County, the daughter of Donnie Hawkins and Myrtle Smith Newton. She was a social worker for the Lincoln County School System.
She was a loving wife and mother, who fought a courageous battle against cancer for five years. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and loved life.
She is survived by her husband of 19 years, Timothy W. Woodliff; sons, Cohen and Jed Woodliff of the home; father, Donnie Hawkins of Lincolnton; mother, Myrtle Smith Newton and husband, Gene, of Lincolnton; brother, Brian Hawkins and Christy Thomas of Idaho; stepbrother, Brian Newton and wife, Nichole, of Taylorville; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Claude and Audrey Woodliff of Harrisburg.
A celebration of life will be held at 5 p.m., Friday, Nov. 20, in the Chapel of Burke Mortuary-Newton, with Pastor Greg Hames officiating. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4:45 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to Pink Heals, [email protected]
; or Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.
Burke Mortuary & Crematory of Newtonwww.burkemortuary.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Nov. 18, 2020.