Donna H. Long
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
Donna H. Long

Mrs. Donna H. Long, 66, of Greensboro, passed away Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.

A memorial service will be held Friday, March 19, at 11 a.m., at Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Greensboro, with internment later in the Spring at Eastview Cemetery in Newton.

She was born Nov. 18, 1954, in Aiken, S.C. She graduated from the University of South Carolina. She began her math teaching career in Gilbert, S.C. She later taught at Newton Conover High in Newton. She retired from teaching from Northwest High in Greensboro.

She was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Everett C. Long of Newton; nephew, Ryan Cain of Stamford, Conn.; father, Billy Martin Hunt of Greensboro; and mother-in-law, Irma C. Long of Newton.

She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Robert L. Long of Greensboro; mother, Elizabeth L. Hunt of Greensboro; sister, Debra (Walter) Cain of Donalds, S.C.; sister, Diane Hunt of West Columbia, S.C.; brother, Alan (Kimberly) Hunt of Greensboro; brother-in-law, Dr. William (Kay) Long of Newton; niece, Dr. Kate Long of Charlotte; nephew, Brock (Mandy) Long of Hickory (children, Jonah and Isaac); nephew, Jon (Liz) Cain of Canton, Ga. (children: Ryan, Adam, Lily); nephew, Andrew (Zoe) Hunt of Cary; and niece, Alison Hunt of Cary.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Smile Train at www.smiletrain.org; Heifer Project at www.heifer.org; or Lutheran Women's Missionary League at Ebenezer Lutheran Church, 310 S Tremont Dr., Greensboro, NC 27403.

Online condolences at www.forbisanddick.com.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Ebenezer Lutheran Church
310 Tremont Ave, Greensboro, NC
