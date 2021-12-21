Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donna Carroll Matthews
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Burke Mortuary of Maiden Inc.
1101 East Maiden Road
Maiden, NC
Donna Carroll Matthews

September 1, 1959 - December 17, 2021

Donna Carroll Matthews, 62, of Newton, passed away Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.

She was born Sept. 1, 1959, in Bladen County, the daughter of the late James and Letha Hackney Carroll. She was employed as a teller at Bank of America.

She is survived by her fiancé, Kevin Sanders of Newton; sons, Andrew Matthews and wife, Kaylee of Easley, S.C. and Austin Matthews of Statesville; brother, Ronald Carroll and wife, Linda, of Rocky Mount; sisters, Martha Melvin and husband, Carly, of Hope Mills, Diane Nix and husband, Larry, of Rome, Ga., Connie Carroll of Charlotte; and twin sister, Wanda Towe and Ken, of Mooresville; daughters, Jessica Sanders and Gary, of Hickory, Vanessa Meyer and husband, Tim, of Durham, Jennifer Hoodjer and husband, Kelly, of Green, Iowa; son, Bradley Boyette and wife, Dustie of Hickory; grandsons, Caleb, Colton and Grayson; granddaughters, Hunter, Dakota, Charlie, Vivian and Harper; and father, Lester Chinnis of Charlotte.

A celebration of life will be held Wednesday, Dec. 22, at 2 p.m., at Living Word Church in Maiden, with Pastor Paul Christopher officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Levine & Dickson Hospice, in Huntersville; or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, in Memphis, TN.

Burke Mortuary & Crematory of Newton

www.burkemortuary.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Living Word Church
Maiden, NC
Dec
22
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Living Word Church
Maiden, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Burke Mortuary of Maiden Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Burke Mortuary of Maiden Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I was so shocked and saddened to hear this devastating news about Donna My heart goes out to her family I had the privilege of working with Donna at University City BOA. Donna was the sweetest, kindest most thoughtful person you could ever meet! It was a good day at work when I was in the commercial room working next to Donna. Her love for her family was very apparent and I loved hearing her tell stories about them. I was fortunate to meet several family members and their love for her was very obvious. To her family, please accept my most heartfelt sympathy. Sending prayers for peace and comfort during this very difficult time. I will never forget you Donna, rest in peace. Barbara Ross
Barbara Ross
December 23, 2021
I would like to extend my sympathy to the family. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Bonnie Strickland
December 20, 2021
To Donnas Family, Our sincerest condolences in a time of need like now. We did not all have the pleasure to work with Donna while she was with Bank of America. BUT, those who did, say great things about her. Working with a company like we do, everyone becomes family, whether you work with them each day or just hear their name in passing. It tore our hearts up to hear about what happened with Donna. We truly cannot tell you all as the family, how sorry we all are to hear of this tragedy. But we do truly hope you all find peace, and find a way to honor her memory. With all of our love, Team Belmont Bank of America!
Belmont Bank of America.
Work
December 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results