Donna Carroll Matthews
September 1, 1959 - December 17, 2021
Donna Carroll Matthews, 62, of Newton, passed away Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.
She was born Sept. 1, 1959, in Bladen County, the daughter of the late James and Letha Hackney Carroll. She was employed as a teller at Bank of America.
She is survived by her fiancé, Kevin Sanders of Newton; sons, Andrew Matthews and wife, Kaylee of Easley, S.C. and Austin Matthews of Statesville; brother, Ronald Carroll and wife, Linda, of Rocky Mount; sisters, Martha Melvin and husband, Carly, of Hope Mills, Diane Nix and husband, Larry, of Rome, Ga., Connie Carroll of Charlotte; and twin sister, Wanda Towe and Ken, of Mooresville; daughters, Jessica Sanders and Gary, of Hickory, Vanessa Meyer and husband, Tim, of Durham, Jennifer Hoodjer and husband, Kelly, of Green, Iowa; son, Bradley Boyette and wife, Dustie of Hickory; grandsons, Caleb, Colton and Grayson; granddaughters, Hunter, Dakota, Charlie, Vivian and Harper; and father, Lester Chinnis of Charlotte.
A celebration of life will be held Wednesday, Dec. 22, at 2 p.m., at Living Word Church in Maiden, with Pastor Paul Christopher officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to Levine & Dickson Hospice, in Huntersville; or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, in Memphis, TN.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 21, 2021.