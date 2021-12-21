To Donnas Family, Our sincerest condolences in a time of need like now. We did not all have the pleasure to work with Donna while she was with Bank of America. BUT, those who did, say great things about her. Working with a company like we do, everyone becomes family, whether you work with them each day or just hear their name in passing. It tore our hearts up to hear about what happened with Donna. We truly cannot tell you all as the family, how sorry we all are to hear of this tragedy. But we do truly hope you all find peace, and find a way to honor her memory. With all of our love, Team Belmont Bank of America!

