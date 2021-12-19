Donna Lee MorrisDonna L. Morris, 83, of Old Fort, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Asheville, after a short battle with cancer. Donna was born Donna Lee Newton in Hickory, Aug. 17, 1938, to the late Earl and Clara Hollar Newton. Donna graduated from Hickory High School in 1956, where she was head cheerleader, Miss Hickory High, and Homecoming Queen. Donna worked many years in the finance industry with various firms, with the most recent being Edward Jones in Asheville, prior to her retirement in 2011. She was preceded in death by her older sister, Barbara Newton Brunette of Little Rock, Ark.Surviving loved ones include her long-time partner of 28 years, Douglas "Doug" Allison of Old Fort; sister, Anna Newton of Conover; son, Robert "Rob" S. Petree Jr. (Patty) of Central, S.C.; daughter, Elizabeth "Beth" Glance (Greg) of Fairview; daughter, Catherine Witt (Tim) of Knoxville, Tenn.; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.Donna loved to travel and enjoyed attending plays. She will always be fondly remembered for the amount of love she gave and for the amount of love that surrounded her.A memorial service will be held at a later date.Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian