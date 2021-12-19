Menu
Donna Lee Morris
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Hickory High School
FUNERAL HOME
Groce Funeral Home- Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC
Donna Lee Morris

Donna L. Morris, 83, of Old Fort, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Asheville, after a short battle with cancer. Donna was born Donna Lee Newton in Hickory, Aug. 17, 1938, to the late Earl and Clara Hollar Newton. Donna graduated from Hickory High School in 1956, where she was head cheerleader, Miss Hickory High, and Homecoming Queen. Donna worked many years in the finance industry with various firms, with the most recent being Edward Jones in Asheville, prior to her retirement in 2011. She was preceded in death by her older sister, Barbara Newton Brunette of Little Rock, Ark.

Surviving loved ones include her long-time partner of 28 years, Douglas "Doug" Allison of Old Fort; sister, Anna Newton of Conover; son, Robert "Rob" S. Petree Jr. (Patty) of Central, S.C.; daughter, Elizabeth "Beth" Glance (Greg) of Fairview; daughter, Catherine Witt (Tim) of Knoxville, Tenn.; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Donna loved to travel and enjoyed attending plays. She will always be fondly remembered for the amount of love she gave and for the amount of love that surrounded her.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian

www.grocefuneralhome.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 19, 2021.
Groce Funeral Home- Lake Julian
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I had the honor of knowing Donna. She came in every week and sometimes twice. She was a stylists dream. Beautiful lady inside and out. Very smart. Her family was her pride and joy. May God bless your family.
Cynthia "Kay" Kee
Other
December 21, 2021
Donna and I were classmates at HHS in the 50s. She was a very beautiful and fun person to be around. So many fond memories!
June Radcliffe Phillips
Friend
December 20, 2021
Will miss your Mom´s beautiful, always smiling face. Lucy
Lucy skelton
Friend
December 19, 2021
