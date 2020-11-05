Doris Anne Huffman
June 9, 1944 - October 30, 2020
Doris Anne Simmons Huffman, 76, of Conover, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.
Born June 9, 1944, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Fred Simmons and Sarah Tutherow Simmons. A member of Our Savior Lutheran Church, she retired as a sewer in the furniture industry. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy Pope.
Doris is survived by her husband of 58 years, Charles Huffman; son, Dennis Huffman and wife, Kristy; daughter, Janet Barger and friend, Stacey Bowman; sister, Carolyn Underwood and husband, Ken; grandchildren, Ashleigh Barger, Jalyn Welch, Allison Barger and Emily Huffman; great-grandchildren, Carter Watson, Brayden McMurray, and Nova Messer; several nieces and nephews; and special sister-in-law, Shirley Hefner.
Doris was the foundation of the Huffman family and loved her family and friends very much. Doris had a heart of gold and would do anything that she could for anyone. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren as well as her three great-grandchildren. Doris was a breast Cancer survivor. She never let anything stop her from enjoying life. Doris will be greatly missed by her family and friends. The Lord has gained a beautiful angel.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 6, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Mark Seaman officiating.
Memorials may be given to Shriners Hospital for Children
, 950 West Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605; or Susan G. Komen, 13770 Noel Rd., Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380.
Drum Funeral Home of Hickory
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Nov. 5, 2020.