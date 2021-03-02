Menu
Doris Louise Mosteller
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Drum Funeral Home - Hickory
940 29th Avenue NE
Hickory, NC
Doris Louise Mosteller

September 14, 1934 - February 25, 2021

Doris Louise Herman Mosteller, 86, of Taylorsville, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021.

Born Sept. 14, 1934, in Burke County, she was the daughter of the late Robert Grant Herman and Bessie Pinola Baker Herman.

A member of Millers Lutheran Church, she retired from Sherrill Furniture. Doris enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Carlton Mosteller; a sister; and a half-brother.

Doris is survived by sons, Kelly (Jane) Mosteller and Kevin L. Mosteller, both of Bethlehem; daughter, Karen (David) Sigmon of Hickory; brothers, Robert Herman and Donald Herman; sisters, Barbara Killian, Cora Keller, Dorothy Rozzelle and Christine Furtney; eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 4, at Catawba Memorial Park with the Rev. Todd Cook officiating.

Memorials may be given to Miller's Lutheran Church, 2280 12th Ave. NE, Hickory, NC 28601.

Drum Funeral Home-Hickory

www.drumfh-hickory.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Catawba Memorial Park
NC
Funeral services provided by:
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Doris was a very special lady!! Praying the Lord will comfort the family during this sad time.
Barry and Sheila Sanders
March 4, 2021
