Doris Ann SebastianMarch 8, 1943 - December 31, 2021Doris Lail Sebastian, 78, of Hildebran, entered her heavenly home Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.Born March 8, 1943, in Alexander County, she was the daughter of Gaither Lee Lail and Etta Louise Lail.Doris had a home daycare when her daughters were young and then worked for Drexel Heritage, plant 43, in Hildebran, until her retirement. Her greatest joy was serving her Heavenly Father at her church where she worked in the baby nursery for many years, as well as her numerous fur babies.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of almost 42 years, John Wayne Sebastian; sisters, Dorothy Fox and Bessie Holland; and brothers, Gene Lail, Don Lail, Jimmy Lail and Larry Lail.Survivors include her daughters, Robin Sebastian Baker (Scott) of Bethlehem and Tammy Sebastian Stewart (Michael) of Lenoir; grandchildren, Kirsten Siniard (Shane) and Ian Baker, both of Taylorsville; great-granddaughters, Ellie Mae Baker and Della Rei Baker; sister, Cindy Lail Kelsoe (George); brothers, Gary Lail (Brenda) of Hickory and Gwen Lail (Teresa) of St. Peters, Mo., and numerous other family members.A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Central Baptist Church in Hildebran, with the Rev. Bob Dockery officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m., prior to the service. Burial will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, Falling Creek Road in Hickory, immediately following the service. Due to safety reasons, there will not be a procession from the church to the cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Ian Baker, Shane Siniard, Michael Lail, Kevin Sebastian, Mike Greene and Josh Hollar.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central Baptist Church Children's Playground Fund, 201 Hwy. 70 E, Hildebran, NC 28637.Drum Funeral Home of Hickory