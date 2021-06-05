Menu
Doris Hoke Setzer
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 Nc Hwy 16
Newton, NC
Doris Hoke Setzer

August 17, 1953 - June 3, 2021

Doris Hoke Setzer, 67, of Claremont, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021, at her residence.

She was born Aug. 17, 1953, in Catawba County, to the late Lane and Lois Little Hoke. Doris was a member of Mt. View United Methodist Church in Claremont and was a full time nanny to her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Big Robbie" Earl Setzer Jr.; and her brother, Darrell Hoke.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Robert Setzer III of Claremont; daughters, Lisa Drake of Newton and Brittany James and husband, John, of Taylorsville; grandchildren, Camilla Drake, Alicia Setzer, Lexee Setzer, Jase James, Jake James, and June James.

A service to celebrate Doris' life will be held Sunday, June 6, at 2 p.m., at Mt. View United Methodist Church in Claremont. The Rev. Rich Irwin will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Mt. View United Methodist Church, 1248 Balls Creek Rd., Claremont, NC 28610.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
6
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Mt. View United Methodist Church
NC
Jun
6
Service
2:00p.m.
Mt. View United Methodist Church
Claremont, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Doris was a very dear friend. I was shocked to hear of her passing. To her children that are left. Your mom was the best and beautiful. My condolences are with you. Heaven got a beautiful angel. Prayers
Gracie Jones
Friend
June 5, 2021
