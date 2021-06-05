Doris Hoke SetzerAugust 17, 1953 - June 3, 2021Doris Hoke Setzer, 67, of Claremont, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021, at her residence.She was born Aug. 17, 1953, in Catawba County, to the late Lane and Lois Little Hoke. Doris was a member of Mt. View United Methodist Church in Claremont and was a full time nanny to her grandchildren.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Big Robbie" Earl Setzer Jr.; and her brother, Darrell Hoke.Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Robert Setzer III of Claremont; daughters, Lisa Drake of Newton and Brittany James and husband, John, of Taylorsville; grandchildren, Camilla Drake, Alicia Setzer, Lexee Setzer, Jase James, Jake James, and June James.A service to celebrate Doris' life will be held Sunday, June 6, at 2 p.m., at Mt. View United Methodist Church in Claremont. The Rev. Rich Irwin will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.Memorials may be made to Mt. View United Methodist Church, 1248 Balls Creek Rd., Claremont, NC 28610.