Doris Miller "Jalaine" Sharpe
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC
Doris "Jalaine" Miller Sharpe

March 15, 1938 - December 19, 2021

Doris "Jalaine" Miller Sharpe, of Connelly Springs, passed away peacefully, at her home in the loving arms of her family, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.

Jalaine was born in Hickory, March 15, 1938. She was a 1957 graduate of Hildebran High School. She began working at Sharpe Motor Lines as a secretary where she met and fell in love with the owner's son, John H. Sharpe, who became her husband of 62 years until his death in 2020.

She did much charitable work including packing and donating tubs of household goods to various fire departments for burned-out victims. She was also known as the "curtain lady" and provided curtains for anyone in need. She was an associate member of first Baptist Church in Little River, S.C.

In addition to her husband, Jalaine was preceded in death by her parents, Victor (Duck) and Mamie Miller; and a son, John Jr.

Survivors include her sisters, Janet Vallini and husband, Gene, of Connelly Springs, Vickie Taylor of Calabash; daughter, Martha Hartmann and fiancé, Joey Carswell, of Connelly Springs; grandchildren, Kelly Hartmann, Gavin Hartmann, Jordan Meighen and husband, Charles; great-grandsons, Harper and Greyson; and a numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 23, at Bass-Smith Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Neil Vallini officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:30 p.m., prior to the service. Burial in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens will follow.

Memorials may be sent to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658; or the Alzheimer's Association, 4600 Park Rd. Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 2:30p.m.
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW, Hickory, NC
Dec
23
Funeral service
2:30p.m.
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW, Hickory, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Prayers for the Sharpe ,and the Hartman Family. Thoughts and prayers through this hard time.
Barbara Frye
December 21, 2021
Very sorry to read of the passing of Mrs. Sharpe. As a former employee of Sharpe Motor Lines for approximately 30 years, I am always saddened to hear of the passing of former employees. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Sharpe family. Howard C. Stirewalt Hildebran, NC
Howard C. Stirewalt
December 21, 2021
