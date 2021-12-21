Doris "Jalaine" Miller Sharpe
March 15, 1938 - December 19, 2021
Doris "Jalaine" Miller Sharpe, of Connelly Springs, passed away peacefully, at her home in the loving arms of her family, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.
Jalaine was born in Hickory, March 15, 1938. She was a 1957 graduate of Hildebran High School. She began working at Sharpe Motor Lines as a secretary where she met and fell in love with the owner's son, John H. Sharpe, who became her husband of 62 years until his death in 2020.
She did much charitable work including packing and donating tubs of household goods to various fire departments for burned-out victims. She was also known as the "curtain lady" and provided curtains for anyone in need. She was an associate member of first Baptist Church in Little River, S.C.
In addition to her husband, Jalaine was preceded in death by her parents, Victor (Duck) and Mamie Miller; and a son, John Jr.
Survivors include her sisters, Janet Vallini and husband, Gene, of Connelly Springs, Vickie Taylor of Calabash; daughter, Martha Hartmann and fiancé, Joey Carswell, of Connelly Springs; grandchildren, Kelly Hartmann, Gavin Hartmann, Jordan Meighen and husband, Charles; great-grandsons, Harper and Greyson; and a numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 23, at Bass-Smith Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Neil Vallini officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:30 p.m., prior to the service. Burial in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens will follow.
Memorials may be sent to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658; or the Alzheimer's Association
, 4600 Park Rd. Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 21, 2021.