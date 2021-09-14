Menu
Dorothy Virginia Hedrick Benfield
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover
2516 North Main Avenue
Newton, NC
Dorothy Virginia Hedrick Benfield

April 17, 1931 - September 12, 2021

Mrs. Dorothy Virginia Hedrick Benfield, 90, of Newton, passed away Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

She was born April 17, 1931, in Catawba County, the daughter of the late Harland Elmore Hedrick and Madie Huffman Hedrick. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church and retired from Ridgeview Mills.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raeford Long Benfield in 2013; son, Grady N. Benfield; brother, Clyde E. Hendrick; sisters, Annie Ruth Shook and Blanche Dugger; granddaughter, Beverly Arrowood; and great-grandson, Chandler Praytor

She is survived by sons, Gary Benfield and wife, Sheila, of Denver, N.C.; daughters, Gina Catoe and husband, Ray, of Denver and Gaye Shelton and husband, Doyle, of Cleveland, N.C.; daughter-in-law, Wanda Lougene Benfield of Newton; stepmother, Sunshine Hedrick of Korea; brothers, Harland "Jake" Hedrick Jr. of Greensboro, Carl "Red" Hedrick of Conover and Melvin Hedrick of Morganton; sisters, Violet Clark of Claremont and Margie Sigmon of Conover; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 17, in the Burke Mortuary Chapel in Newton, with Pastor Tommy Young officiating. Entombment will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Baptist Church, 2447 Coley Fish Pond Rd., Newton, NC.

Burke Mortuary & Crematory-Newton

www.burkemortuary.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover
2516 North Main Avenue P.O. Box 1449, Newton, NC
Sep
17
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover
2516 North Main Avenue P.O. Box 1449, Newton, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am sorry for your loss. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Joe Kerley
September 17, 2021
We will greatly miss Ms. Dot in our presence. She had always been so faithful to our church and GOD´S house. She was very much loved.
Peggy Williams
Friend
September 14, 2021
