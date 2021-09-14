Dorothy Virginia Hedrick BenfieldApril 17, 1931 - September 12, 2021Mrs. Dorothy Virginia Hedrick Benfield, 90, of Newton, passed away Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.She was born April 17, 1931, in Catawba County, the daughter of the late Harland Elmore Hedrick and Madie Huffman Hedrick. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church and retired from Ridgeview Mills.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raeford Long Benfield in 2013; son, Grady N. Benfield; brother, Clyde E. Hendrick; sisters, Annie Ruth Shook and Blanche Dugger; granddaughter, Beverly Arrowood; and great-grandson, Chandler PraytorShe is survived by sons, Gary Benfield and wife, Sheila, of Denver, N.C.; daughters, Gina Catoe and husband, Ray, of Denver and Gaye Shelton and husband, Doyle, of Cleveland, N.C.; daughter-in-law, Wanda Lougene Benfield of Newton; stepmother, Sunshine Hedrick of Korea; brothers, Harland "Jake" Hedrick Jr. of Greensboro, Carl "Red" Hedrick of Conover and Melvin Hedrick of Morganton; sisters, Violet Clark of Claremont and Margie Sigmon of Conover; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 17, in the Burke Mortuary Chapel in Newton, with Pastor Tommy Young officiating. Entombment will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Baptist Church, 2447 Coley Fish Pond Rd., Newton, NC.Burke Mortuary & Crematory-Newton