Dorothy Lee Boliek
July 17, 1934 - September 20, 2021
Dorothy Lee Boliek, 87, of Hickory, passed away Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Trinity Village.
She was born July 17, 1934.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 23, at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, with Pastor Scott Bollinger officiating. Everyone is welcome.
Condolences may be sent to the Boliek family at www.drumfh-hickory.com
.
Drum Funeral Home in Hickory is honored to be serving the Boliek family.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 22, 2021.