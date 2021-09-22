Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dorothy Lee Boliek
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services
924 29th Avenue NE
Hickory, NC
Dorothy Lee Boliek

July 17, 1934 - September 20, 2021

Dorothy Lee Boliek, 87, of Hickory, passed away Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Trinity Village.

She was born July 17, 1934.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 23, at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, with Pastor Scott Bollinger officiating. Everyone is welcome.

Condolences may be sent to the Boliek family at www.drumfh-hickory.com.

Drum Funeral Home in Hickory is honored to be serving the Boliek family.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Mt. Zion Lutheran Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.