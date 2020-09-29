Menu
Dorothy Cook Jarvis
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020
Dorothy Cook Jarvis

August 30, 1940 - September 27, 2020

Dorothy Cook Jarvis, 80, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Carolina Caring.

Born Aug. 30, 1940, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Fon and Ruby Johnson Cook. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Frank Jarvis; infant sister, Doris Lou Cook; and two brothers, Jacob and William Cook.

Dot loved her church, her family and her job. She was a charter member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church, where she enjoyed playing the organ, singing in the Chancel Choir and her membership in the Fellowship Bible Class.

Dot adored her family and doted on her grandson with whom she shared a special relationship. Her daughter was her best friend.

Dot worked at Carolina First Associates for 34 years. She loved meeting and helping people through her career in customer service.

She was patient, kind and a real Southern Lady who was always ready to lend a helping hand wherever needed. Her faith was strong as she dealt with years of health issues with grace and strength. She will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her daughter, Tina Jarvis Woody and husband, Darren, of Conover; grandson, Bob Woody of Conover; sisters-in-law, Maxine Jarvis and partner, Betty, of Walterboro, S.C., and Shirley Cook of Hickory; and a special nephew, Barry Jarvis and wife, Audrey, of Lenoir.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, Oct. 1, at 2 p.m., at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, with Pastor Chuck Baker and Pastor Monica Childers officiating. All COVID-19 guidelines will be followed throughout the service. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. Mrs. Jarvis will lie-in-state 30 minutes prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor to St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 52 16th Ave. NW, Hickory, NC 28601.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 29, 2020.
